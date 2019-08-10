App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2019 07:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal heads GDP growth rate, says state FM

Bengal is followed by Andhra Pradesh which has recorded GDP growth of 11.02, Bihar with 10.53 and Telangana 10.5 per cent respectively. Goa is at the bottom of the list with 0.47 per cent growth rate, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal is at the top of the list of states for GDP growth rate recording 12.58 per cent during 2018-19, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra said on Saturday.

The feat was achieved by the state at a time when the country is going through a "deep recession", he said.

"I am delighted to say that as per the Government of India's ministry of statistics and programme implementation just-published table on GDP growth of states in 2018-19 West Bengal's growth is the highest in the country at 12.58 per cent," Mitra told newsmen here.

Close

Bengal is followed by Andhra Pradesh which has recorded GDP growth of 11.02, Bihar with 10.53 and Telangana 10.5 per cent respectively. Goa is at the bottom of the list with 0.47 per cent growth rate, he said.

"We are holding the baton and moving forward while the rest of the country is going through serious recession," Mitra added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 10, 2019 07:10 pm

tags #Economy #GDP #India #west bengal

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.