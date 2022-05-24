WEF Davos 2022 Day 2 Highlights: India will probably be largest growing large economy this year, says Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

On the first day of the summit, WEF's President Borge Brende said that for India things look better, while other countries are beginning to struggle.
The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting at the Swiss ski resort town of Davos began on May 22 after a gap of nearly two-and-a-half years.
He also said that poverty levels are increasing for first time in 30 years.
Borge, while speaking with CNBC-TV18 said that he believes India will grow at 8% and looks better placed.
Speaking at similar notes WEF's Executive Committee member Sean de Cleene said that the forum is looking at significant food production challenges across the world. He added that its encouraging to see G7 global alliance on food security. He also said that WEF and the alliances are discussing the challenges high food prices bring.
On the issue of Ukraine crisis, Sean de Cleene said that Ukraine Crisis may aggravate current acute food insecurity. "200 million people tumbled into acute food insecurity last year. This year that could be worse due to the Ukraine crisis," CNBC-TV18 quoted Sean de Cleene as saying.
Union Mnister Hardeep Singh Puri that Oil prices at $110 per barrel not sustainable globally. Adding more, he said, "Yesterday's excise duty cuts is a sequel to cuts made in November. Petrol consumption 14% higher month on month, diesel up 2-3%." He even said if oil stays at $110/barrel, then we are looking at bigger threats than inflation.
Among the leaders who will speak at the event include Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Meanwhile, India will be represented by Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya and Hardeep Singh Puri. Also, Karnataka CM Basavraj S Bommai, Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, KT Rama Rao from Telangana, Aditya Thackeray from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu will participate with several other public figures and a host of CEOs to discuss key issues over the next five days.
More than 50 heads of government or state are expected to attend the annual meeting. Earlier, the annual meeting of 2021 could not take place physically, while the 2022 one had to be postponed due to the Covid pandemic.
WEF Davos 2022 Day 2 Live Updates:India will probably be largest growing large economy this year, says Infosys CEO Salil Parekh
Speaking with CNBC-TV18, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said, "India will probably be largest growing large economy this year."
He added that he has witnessed successful digital transformation of clients and expects interest in quantum, metaverse will increase over next 2-3 years.
"Demand is still in good shape. Main focus on organic growth but may look at some strategic inorganic opportunities as well," he said.
WEF Davos 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: CEO & MD C Vijayakumar talks about outlook on the sector, deal pipeline, key risks in 2022 & more
Our product strategy will move to more SAAS based, kicker for revenue should start showing up in 2-3 years. Demand outlook continues to be strong, but clients could redeploy budgets but unlikely to cut them, says CVijayakumar.
WEF Davos 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: India right example for ensuring vaccine equity, stepping up manufacturing: Leaders at World Economic Forum
Hailing India for ramping up its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing at the right time and for ensuring supplies to the rest of the world, leaders at the World Economic Forum on Monday said everyone else needs to follow the Indian model to ensure vaccine equity and wider inoculation.India also assured the world that it was determined to become the global vaccine capital and it is now in a position to ensure adequate supply to other nations. Jeremy Farrar, Director at Wellcome Trust, said India deserves huge credit for expanding its vaccine manufacturing capacity.
WEF Davos 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: Coordinating with SEBI on AxisMF case, sharing information as asked, says Axis Bank MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry
Speaking with CNBC-TV18, Axis Bank MD & CEOAmitabhChaudhrysaid, "Coordinating withSEBI, sharing information as asked. Probe to continue over the next few weeks, have expanded scope of probe. There was no whistle blower, I heard market chatter, which didn’t pass the smell test and so ordered a probe."Headdeed, "We went through investigation process and data collection in Axis MF case."
WEF Davos 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: 50% of tech spend will be on cloud, says Dr Reddy's Labs' MD GV Prasad
Speaking with CNBC-TV18, HCL Tech CEO C Vijayakumar said, "50% of tech spend will be on cloud. We are very committed to SaaS."
Adding more, he said that HCL has a formal 'virtual first hybrid operating model'. "85% of tech spend globally is focussed on 15 big countries; co will focus on Brazil, Mexico, Spain, Portugal," he adds.
WEF Davos 2022 Day 2 Live Updates:COVID-19 has given great focus to companies, says Dr Reddy's Labs' MD GV Prasad
Speaking with Moneycontrol, Dr Reddy's Labs' MD GV Prasad said, that COVID-19 has given great focus to companies and great recognition too.
On the learnings from COVID-19, GV Prasad said the firms learnt that they could a lot in lot less timethen they were used to.
WEF Davos 2022 Day 2 Live Updates:Building world's next medical innovation hub in Telangana, says State Minister KT Rama Rao
Speaking with Moneycontrol, Telangana State Minister KT Rama Rao said, that they are building world's next medical innovation hub in Telangana.Adding more, he said, "Hyderabad is India's pharma powerhouse."
KT Rama Rao said, "Hyderabad and Telangana, we are launching world's largest pharma cluster, about 19,000 acres. I think that's when it will become a project of international importance and not just national importance....We need to have more conducive governance towards innovation and nurturing out talent. That is what we are missing right now. We have done reasonably well, but lots needs to be accomplished."
Speaking with CNBC-TV18, IMF's First Deputy MD Gita Gopinath said, "Will see more volatility in asset market & Cyrptos. India has around $600bn of reserves, it is in a better position to handle volatility. Some other countries more precariously placed with debt stress. In some cases, countries may need outright debt restructuring."
WEF Davos 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: Food inflation is expected to rise even higher from current levels going forward, says IMF's Deputy MD Gita Gopinath
Speaking with CNBC-TV18, IMF's First Deputy MD Gita Gopinath said, "Food inflation is expected to rise even higher from current levels going forward."
She further added, "Risk of a global recession is less likely today. Some countries may see a technical recession. Expect food inflation to worsen. See downward risks to IMF’s forecast for China. Central bankers need to communicate a clear glide path."
WEF Davos 2022 Day 2 Live Updates:Poonawalla Green energy is a new entity we have formed, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla
Speaking with CNBC-TV18, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said Poonawalla Green energy is a new entity we have formed. Adding more, he said that he has made some personal investments in mid-sized ompanies like wellness forever and Mylabs.
WEF Davos 2022 Day 2 Live Updates:May launch cervical cancer vaccine at year end, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla
On the issue of vaccines in pipeline, Adar Poonawalla said that his firm may launch cervical cancer vaccine at year end. Also he added that they are starting clinical trials for a dengue vaccine,
Among others, he said the firm is:
a) Looking to launch 6-in-1 vaccine for children
a) A 5-in-1 meningitis vaccine coming up
c) A vaccine for malaria
WEF Davos 2022 Day 2 Live Updates:May raise stake in Biocon-Biologics by couple of percentage points in the near future, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla
Speaking with CNBC-TV18, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said, "Recently got CCI approval for Biocon-Biologics merger... May raise stake in Biocon-Biologics by couple of percentage points in the near future."
WEF Davos 2022 Day 2 Live Updates:IMF First Deputy MD Gita Gopinath to speak on opportunities & challenges for global trade soon
WEF Davos 2022 Day 2 Live Updates:Have inter-generational family business, no plans for ownership change, says UPL's CEO Jaidev Shroff
Speaking with CNBC-TV18, Global CEO of UPL Limited Jaidev Rajnikant Shroff said, "Have inter-generational family business, no plans for ownership change".
WEF Davos 2022 Day 2 Live Updates:Ukraine is grateful for support shown by rest of the world, says Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Addressing at the WEF Summit, Zelenskyy said, "Ukraine is grateful for the support shown by the rest of the world - but believes war could have been prevented if the same support was shown years earlier."
WEF Davos 2022 Day 2 Live Updates:This is really the moment it is decided whether brute force will rule the world, says Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Addressing at the WEF Summit, Zelenskyy said," History remembers how much grief one person can do." He also asked whether Ukraine would have had to 'set a historical precedent for courage' had Russia been properly sanctioned last year.
WEF Davos 2022 Day 2 Live Updates:Ukraine president Zelenskiy addresses the World Economic Forum
WEF Davos 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: Investments required for branding ICE engine cars is minimum now, says M&M's Anish Shah
Speaking with CNBC-TV18, Mahindra & Mahindra's Anish Shah said, "Investments required for branding ICE engine cars is minimum now... All investments will go into electric vehicles."
Adding more, Shah said that firm's target is to be 'planet positive' by 2040 and decarbonise the industry. He also said that M&M have a range of EV's coming up soon and all investments will go into EVs now.