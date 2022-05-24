WEF Davos 2022 Day 2 Highlights: India will probably be largest growing large economy this year, says Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

This blog session has ended. Stay tuned to Moneycontrol for more updates.
The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting at the Swiss ski resort town of Davos began on May 22 after a gap of nearly two-and-a-half years.
On the first day of the summit, WEF's President Borge Brende said that for India things look better, while other countries are beginning to struggle.He also said that poverty levels are increasing for first time in 30 years.
Borge, while speaking with
Speaking at similar notes WEF's Executive Committee member Sean de Cleene said that the forum is looking at significant food production challenges across the world. He added that its encouraging to see G7 global alliance on food security. He also said that WEF and the alliances are discussing the challenges high food prices bring.
On the issue of Ukraine crisis, Sean de Cleene said that Ukraine Crisis may aggravate current acute food insecurity. "200 million people tumbled into acute food insecurity last year. This year that could be worse due to the Ukraine crisis," CNBC-TV18 quoted Sean de Cleene as saying.
Union Mnister Hardeep Singh Puri that Oil prices at $110 per barrel not sustainable globally. Adding more, he said, "Yesterday's excise duty cuts is a sequel to cuts made in November. Petrol consumption 14% higher month on month, diesel up 2-3%." He even said if oil stays at $110/barrel, then we are looking at bigger threats than inflation.
Among the leaders who will speak at the event include Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Meanwhile, India will be represented by Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya and Hardeep Singh Puri. Also, Karnataka CM Basavraj S Bommai, Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, KT Rama Rao from Telangana, Aditya Thackeray from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu will participate with several other public figures and a host of CEOs to discuss key issues over the next five days.More than 50 heads of government or state are expected to attend the annual meeting. Earlier, the annual meeting of 2021 could not take place physically, while the 2022 one had to be postponed due to the Covid pandemic.
India will probably be largest growing large economy this year, says Infosys CEO Salil Parekh
CEO & MD C Vijayakumar talks about outlook on the sector, deal pipeline, key risks in 2022 & more
India right example for ensuring vaccine equity, stepping up manufacturing: Leaders at World Economic Forum
Coordinating with SEBI on AxisMF case, sharing information as asked, says Axis Bank MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry
50% of tech spend will be on cloud, says Dr Reddy's Labs' MD GV Prasad
COVID-19 has given great focus to companies, says Dr Reddy's Labs' MD GV Prasad
Building world's next medical innovation hub in Telangana, says State Minister KT Rama Rao
India has around $600bn of reserves, it is in a better position to handle volatility, says IMF's Deputy MD Gita Gopinath
Food inflation is expected to rise even higher from current levels going forward, says IMF's Deputy MD Gita Gopinath
Poonawalla Green energy is a new entity we have formed, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla
May launch cervical cancer vaccine at year end, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla
May raise stake in Biocon-Biologics by couple of percentage points in the near future, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla
IMF First Deputy MD Gita Gopinath to speak on opportunities & challenges for global trade soon
Have inter-generational family business, no plans for ownership change, says UPL's CEO Jaidev Shroff
Ukraine is grateful for support shown by rest of the world, says Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine president Zelenskiy addresses the World Economic Forum
Investments required for branding ICE engine cars is minimum now, says M&M's Anish Shah
This blog session has ended. Stay tuned to Moneycontrol for more updates.
India will probably be largest growing large economy this year, says Infosys CEO Salil Parekh ##WEF Davos 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: India will probably be largest growing large economy this year, says Infosys CEO Salil Parekh
Speaking with CNBC-TV18, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said, "India will probably be largest growing large economy this year."
He added that he has witnessed successful digital transformation of clients and expects interest in quantum, metaverse will increase over next 2-3 years.
"Demand is still in good shape. Main focus on organic growth but may look at some strategic inorganic opportunities as well," he said.
Demand is still in good shape. Main focus on organic growth but may look at some strategic inorganic opportunities as well, says @infosys CEO Salil Parekh post his reappointment.#Davos2022 @ShereenBhan https://t.co/m61AX5jYz2— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) May 23, 2022
Davos 2022: Oxfam added that an annual wealth tax on millionaires of two percent, and five percent for billionaires, could generate $2.52 trillion a year. Such a wealth tax would help lift 2.3 billion…
KT Rama Rao, Urban Development and IT Minister of Telangana says his state is not in competition with other states of India. He also says Elon Musk should not miss out on an opportunity like India.…
Prashant Pitti, Co-Founder & Director of EaseMyTrip.com said that there's a huge amount of pent-up demand in the hospitality sector. He adds that funding & venture capital is on the cautious side for…
CEO & MD C Vijayakumar talks about outlook on the sector, deal pipeline, key risks in 2022 & more ##WEF Davos 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: CEO & MD C Vijayakumar talks about outlook on the sector, deal pipeline, key risks in 2022 & more
Our product strategy will move to more SAAS based, kicker for revenue should start showing up in 2-3 years. Demand outlook continues to be strong, but clients could redeploy budgets but unlikely to cut them, says C Vijayakumar.
#Davos2022 | @ShereenBhan talks to @hcltech CEO & MD C Vijayakumar about outlook on the sector, deal pipeline, key risks in 2022 & more#Wef22 #wef https://t.co/nqHiQvlWpz— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) May 23, 2022
WEF Davos 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: India right example for ensuring vaccine equity, stepping up manufacturing: Leaders at World Economic Forum
Hailing India for ramping up its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing at the right time and for ensuring supplies to the rest of the world, leaders at the World Economic Forum on Monday said everyone else needs to follow the Indian model to ensure vaccine equity and wider inoculation. India also assured the world that it was determined to become the global vaccine capital and it is now in a position to ensure adequate supply to other nations. Jeremy Farrar, Director at Wellcome Trust, said India deserves huge credit for expanding its vaccine manufacturing capacity.
Coordinating with SEBI on AxisMF case, sharing information as asked, says Axis Bank MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry ##WEF Davos 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: Coordinating with SEBI on AxisMF case, sharing information as asked, says Axis Bank MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry
Speaking with CNBC-TV18, Axis Bank MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry said, "Coordinating with SEBI, sharing information as asked. Probe to continue over the next few weeks, have expanded scope of probe. There was no whistle blower, I heard market chatter, which didn’t pass the smell test and so ordered a probe." He addeed, "We went through investigation process and data collection in Axis MF case."
Macros look volatile; print of inflation has been a bit scary... Needs to be seen whether recent govt measures are able to control inflation: @AxisBank CEO to CNBC-TV18 at #Davos #CNBCTV18AtDavos pic.twitter.com/Q16GQIt5OE— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) May 23, 2022