WEF Davos 2022 Day 2 Highlights: India will probably be largest growing large economy this year, says Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting at the Swiss ski resort town of Davos began on May 22 after a gap of nearly two-and-a-half years.

On the first day of the summit, WEF's President Borge Brende said that for India things look better, while other countries are beginning to struggle.He also said that poverty levels are increasing for first time in 30 years.

Borge, while speaking with

CNBC-TV18 said that he believes India will grow at 8% and looks better placed.

Speaking at similar notes WEF's Executive Committee member Sean de Cleene said that the forum is looking at significant food production challenges across the world. He added that its encouraging to see G7 global alliance on food security. He also said that WEF and the alliances are discussing the challenges high food prices bring.

On the issue of Ukraine crisis, Sean de Cleene said that Ukraine Crisis may aggravate current acute food insecurity. "200 million people tumbled into acute food insecurity last year. This year that could be worse due to the Ukraine crisis," CNBC-TV18 quoted Sean de Cleene as saying.

Union Mnister Hardeep Singh Puri that Oil prices at $110 per barrel not sustainable globally. Adding more, he said, "Yesterday's excise duty cuts is a sequel to cuts made in November. Petrol consumption 14% higher month on month, diesel up 2-3%." He even said if oil stays at $110/barrel, then we are looking at bigger threats than inflation.

Among the leaders who will speak at the event include Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Meanwhile, India will be represented by Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya and Hardeep Singh Puri. Also, Karnataka CM Basavraj S Bommai, Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, KT Rama Rao from Telangana, Aditya Thackeray from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu will participate with several other public figures and a host of CEOs to discuss key issues over the next five days.

More than 50 heads of government or state are expected to attend the annual meeting. Earlier, the annual meeting of 2021 could not take place physically, while the 2022 one had to be postponed due to the Covid pandemic.