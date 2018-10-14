Weekly wrap: Bandhan Bank kicks off Q2 earnings season; Yes Bank appoints advisory firm

In a boost to weaker banks, RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya pointed out, in a speech at IIT Bombay, that the prompt corrective action had restricted additional losses at the 12 lenders under its framework @BeenaParmar Beena Parmar

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×







The banking industry ended last week on a positive note, with the Bank Nifty rising nearly 2.5 percent. The Indian rupee also recovered some of its losses while troubled private sector banks such as Bandhan Bank and Yes Bank witnessed some action last week.

Bandhan Bank

Kick-starting the Q2 results season, Bandhan Bank reported healthy earnings growth with a 47 percent jump in net profit backed by robust interest income and loan growth.

The new private lender, which was in the news for facing the wrath of the banking regulator a week ago, received an exemption on October 12 from markets regulator SEBI from the one-year lock-in period of promoter shareholding after its initial public offering (IPO), which came out in March.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ordered a freeze on Bandhan Bank CEO and Managing Director Chandrashekhar Ghosh’s remuneration and restricted branch expansion for non-compliance of promoter shareholding norms.

The RBI rules required the shareholding to be brought down to 40 percent within three years of starting banking operations. For Bandhan Bank, this deadline had ended on August 23.

Yes Bank

On October 11, mid-sized private lender Yes Bank appointed global advisory firm Korn Ferry to assist its search and selection committee in finding a successor for outgoing MD and CEO Rana Kapoor whose term ends on January 31, 2019.

Kapoor’s extension as the Yes Bank chief was cut short by the RBI to five months from the proposed three years due to mis-reporting of bad loans and corporate governance issues.

A day after the appointment of the advisory firm, shares of Yes Bank jumped six percent to end the week on a high at 2.8 percent over Thursday's close.

PCA cut bank losses

In a boost to weaker banks, RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya pointed out, in a speech at IIT Bombay, that the prompt corrective action (PCA) had restricted additional losses at the 12 lenders under its framework. He added that it has also saved taxpayer money through recapitalisation by the government.

Currently, there are 12 banks - 11 in the public sector and one in the private sector – whose capital, asset quality and/or profitability do not meet pre-specified thresholds

Rupee springs back

One of the biggest relief last week was to the Indian currency which reversed its losses to end at Rs 73.57/dollar, up 0.75 percent higher, from Thursday's close.

The Indian unit recouped its weekly losses after the government’s move to implement some import curbs on essential fuels was aided by the recent drop in crude oil prices.

This helped the rupee emerge as the fourth best-performing currency in Asia.