Weekly Numerics | ISRO’s shoestring budget, soaring price of onions, rise of the cashless, and more

A brand new weekly series from Moneycontrol

In this new series, we will present you with three to five charts and their textual explanations at the end of every week that are based on either major events or otherwise interesting data points that came out during the course of that week.

Here are five such charts based on numbers that we found interesting:

ISRO’s impressive gains with a modest budget

Without a doubt, one of the major events of the week was the success of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission. With this, India became the first country to land a spacecraft on the southern polar region of Earth’s satellite. But what makes ISRO’s achievement even more impressive is the shoestring budget it had to work with.

The funding for ISRO in FY23 was revised down to Rs 10,530 crore from the budget estimate of Rs 13,700 crore in FY22. Even the budget allocated to the space agency in FY24, which is Rs 12,544 crore, stands lesser than FY22’s budget estimate.

ISRO, though, has once again demonstrated its ability to win big with a small purse. The budget for Chandrayaan-3 was even lower than that for some of recent movies released by Hollywood and Bollywood.

Eye-watering prices of onion

After a lull, the prices of onion have gone up once again, prompting the government to impose a 40 percent export duty on the kitchen staple.

Data from the Department of Consumer Affairs show that the retail price of onion on average has gone up nearly 19 percent in the country, while the wholesale price is up around 21 percent.

Authorities seem to be on the alert and taking more steps to contain prices as key polls are closing in, and past spikes in the cost of the vegetable have resulted in electoral losses for ruling parties.

Growing preference for ‘cashless’

The government’s push for cashless payments seems to be working, as the card payments market in India is estimated to grow by nearly 29 percent to reach Rs 27.9 trillion in 2023, according to a report by data and analytics company GlobalData.

Data shows that in a predominantly cash-driven economy, transactions involving paper money are cooling off. As the chart above shows, while the usage of cards for point of sale payments is seeing a surge, ATM cash withdrawals are seeing slower growth. According to the report, in 2023, ATM cash withdrawals are estimated to increase by just 4.6 percent to reach Rs 34.4 trillion.

Is women’s football finally getting its due in the spotlight?

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup drew to a close on August 20 with Spain crowned the new queens. This year’s tournament saw as many as eight teams making their appearance in the World Cup for the first time. While the Women’s World Cup has long been under the shadow of men’s football, its popularity is on this rise, according to data.

According to FIFA, the recently concluded ninth edition of the women’s edition, which was held in Australia and New Zealand, saw the highest ever in-stadium attendance. The total tournament attendance went up nearly 75 percent from the previous tournament.

Rise in loans given out by fintechs

The value of loans disbursed by fintech players went up 21 percent to reach Rs 92,267 crore in FY23, according to the FACE - Equifax Fintech Lending Trends Report. The number of loans has also seen a 49 percent increase during the year.

Tier-3 cities accounted for the largest share of the disbursed amount in FY23, accounting for 40 percent of the total, compared with 32 percent in FY21. Interestingly, the share of tier-1 cities has gone down from 35 percent in FY21 to 25 percent in FY23.

The report also shows that most customers turn to digital lenders for short-term loans, with the quantum of loans with a tenure shorter than six months being as high as 88 percent in FY23. The share of loans for a duration of more than 12 months was virtually zero during the year.