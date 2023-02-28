 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Weak global demand, rate hikes may curtail India growth, economists say

Reuters
Feb 28, 2023 / 06:21 AM IST

The slowdown in growth seen in last quarter of 2022 could continue and erode the 6.4% growth for the fiscal year through March 2024 estimated by the central bank, economists warned, ahead of the release of India's GDP data on Tuesday.

Weak global demand and monetary tightening by the Indian central bank could further drag down economic growth that likely slowed in the October-December quarter as pent-up demand eased and private investment remained patchy.

India's economy probably grew 4.6% year-on-year during the three months through December, a Reuters poll of economists showed last week, slower than the 6.3% growth seen in the preceding quarter but in line with government forecast of 7% for the year ending March 31.

The sharp fall in year-on-year growth rate is partly due to a fading of pandemic-induced base effect which had contributed towards higher growth figures in fiscal 2021/22, economists said.