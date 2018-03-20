We stand to gain from financial strength, industry connect of two new promoters: Videocon General Insurance CEO

Videocon Industries today announced it has sold its entire equity stake in Liberty Videocon General Insurance, its joint venture with US-based Liberty Mutual Insurance Group. The company sold its 51.32 percent stake in the insurance company to the extent of 26 percent to Diamond Dealtrade (a DP Jindal Group Company) & the remaining 25.32 percent to Enam Securities. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Roopam Asthana, CEO, Liberty Videocon General Insurance talks about the deal and the way forward. Excerpts:

Now that you have a new set of promoters, how does business change?

This is completely business as usual and the new promoters who have come in have subscribed to the market strategy and growth aspirations that the joint venture already had. This is just a change in the cover, contents of the book remain the same.

We have sure that the management of the company stays the same. The only change is the name change to Liberty General Insurance.

Do you expect any major changes in the structure of the company?

We don’t expect any change. We were already Liberty Videocon General Insurance where Liberty was the leading name. We already have established relationships with the intermediaries.

Our parting with Videocon has been a friendly exit. So whatever resources of Videocon we were using early on, we will continue to have access to them. However, this is on a goodwill basis and there is no contractual agreement on it. If the circumstances hadn’t changed for Videocon, the exit wouldn’t have happened.

By when will the name change be implemented?

We have received the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) approval and NOC from Ministry of Corporate Affairs for the change in name. Now, all we need to do is apply to the Registrar of Companies.

How do you stand to gain from the new promoters?

Enam Securities is a large investor across industries and their industry connect with help us get more business in due course. Similarly, DP Jindal is a financially strong entity and they also have large industry connect. We hope to get some of that as well, apart from the financial strength of these entities which is required for our future growth.

Will there be any additional capital infusion?

There is no immediate capital infusion as we already have Rs 1000 crore of paid-up capital and our solvency is well above regulatory requirements. We are comfortable with the capital right now but looking at the pace of growth we will need capital in the short term.

The company has seen a healthy growth in premiums. Is motor still the biggest segment?

In the April 2017 to February 2018 period, we collected premiums of Rs 733 crore at a growth rate of 39 percent. We continue to be one of the fastest growing general insurers. Our claims ratio have also been among the best.

Currently, motor insurance constitutes 70 percent of our business while 30 percent is non-motor. We are looking to grow the non-motor book more aggressively and want it to change it to 65-35 in one year’s time.

Would you be open to participating in the National Health Protection Scheme announced by the government in the budget?

This is a scheme that will be one of the largest health insurance schemes in the world. We are interested in participating in the scheme but we also believe that this scheme needs to be sustainable in the longer term. For that, it needs to take care of the interests of all the participants in the ecosystem.

While there shouldn’t be excessive profits for any participants, there should be something for all participants to remain interested in the scheme. We will be watching the pricing of this scheme very carefully because there have been other schemes which have been running in heavy losses.