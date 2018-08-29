'We are targeting gross written premium of Rs 450 crore for FY19', says DHFL General Insurance CEO

One of the newest entrants in the general insurance sector, DHFL General Insurance is looking to collect gross written premium in upwards of Rs 450 crore in FY19. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Vijay Sinha, MD and CEO, DHFL General Insurance, talks about products and business strategies in FY19.

Edited excerpts:

Q: What will be the product focus for the company?

A: DHFL General Insurance started operations in November 2017 and has since launched eight products, including Comprehensive Two-Wheeler Insurance (COCORide). After the successful launch of our third-party liability insurance product for both two-wheelers and cars, COCO by DHFL General Insurance has launched its comprehensive two-wheeler insurance product.

Q: What is the premium target for FY19?

A: The company is in the process of building up a strong partnership network for various lines of business. The company also has the ambition of becoming a dominant InsureTech entity. These initiatives do take some time as the intention is to create a robust setup.

DHFL General Insurance’s Gross Written Premium (GWP) in its first five months (at the end of the first financial year (2017-18) was Rs 141.07 crore. We are aiming to more than triple the debut year performance in the financial year 2018-19, aiming a Gross Written Premium (GWP) upwards of Rs 450 crore for the financial year.

Q: With longer term insurance on the anvil as instructed by the Supreme Court, are you looking to launch a five-year bike insurance and three-year car insurance?

A: COCORide by DHFL General Insurance already has a long-term perspective of up to three years of cover and we are open to other long-term products in line with the market needs.

Q: DHFL is incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) aspects in products, how is it expected to work?

A: COCO aims to utilise AI, machine learning and other technologies to create hyper-customisable, multi-variate customer journeys. Here, the digital platform actively learns from user behavior to chart of unique communication as well as purchase experience depending on the need of every individual customer.

The user behaviour data gathered through the digital footprint on our website, social media platform or type of queries sought on the web and the mobile app platforms are in turn are analysed by the AI engine for customised communication.

Q: Will DFHL focus on retail customers?

A: We have already launched group health, group personal accident and group critical illness insurance and fire insurance for dwellings. In April, we launched the third party liability insurance (four-wheeler and two-wheeler) for retail consumers and now have launched COCORide.

Very soon we will launch the comprehensive four-wheeler insurance. During the year, we will also launch a comprehensive retail insurance product. So, the company’s focus will be on all lines of business in the general insurance domain.