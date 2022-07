business Watch | Fall in rupee affecting your travel plans? Head to these countries to feel like royalty! The rupee has been hitting new lows by the day and is inching towards the 80 mark against the dollar. This may have thrown your foreign travel plans out of gear – as your budgets will shrink for travel to countries like the US, Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia. However, there ARE some countries where you could actually feel like royalty because the value of the Indian rupee is higher compared to their local currency! Watch this video before making your next travel plan!