Watch: Business Insight | Key highlights of PM Modi's speech at G20 Virtual Summit

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies have pledged to inject over $5 trillion into the global economy to limit job and income losses from the coronavirus.

PM Narendra Modi has also pitched for developing a concept of globalisation and look at collective interests such as counter-terror or climate change and future pandemic.

In this video, we take a look at the key highlights of PM Modi's speech at the G20 Virtual Summit.