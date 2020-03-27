Watch: Business Insight | Key highlights of PM Modi's speech at G20 Virtual Summit

PM Narendra Modi has also pitched for developing a concept of globalisation and look at collective interests.
Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies have pledged to inject over $5 trillion into the global economy to limit job and income losses from the coronavirus.
PM Narendra Modi has also pitched for developing a concept of globalisation and look at collective interests such as counter-terror or climate change and future pandemic.
Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak
In this video, we take a look at the key highlights of PM Modi's speech at the G20 Virtual Summit.Watch to know more...
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Mar 27, 2020 09:03 pm