you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Watch: Business Insight | Key highlights of PM Modi's speech at G20 Virtual Summit

PM Narendra Modi has also pitched for developing a concept of globalisation and look at collective interests.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies have pledged to inject over $5 trillion into the global economy to limit job and income losses from the coronavirus.

PM Narendra Modi has also pitched for developing a concept of globalisation and look at collective interests such as counter-terror or climate change and future pandemic.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

In this video, we take a look at the key highlights of PM Modi's speech at the G20 Virtual Summit.

Watch to know more...

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 09:03 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #G20 Summit 2020 #Narendra Modi #video

