Watch: Big Story | What happens to rabi crops during lockdown?

While the government has assured enough availability of food supply especially for millions of poor families who will be affected by this nationwide lockdown, the farm sector has begun facing the lockdown.

But what happens to the farmers who were banking on the rabi harvest?

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains the issues being faced by the farm community and the steps government can take to mitigate the impact of the crisis.