you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Watch: Big Story | What happens to rabi crops during lockdown?

In this edition of Big Story, we explain the issues being faced by the farm community and the steps government can take to mitigate the impact of the crisis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While the government has assured enough availability of food supply especially for millions of poor families who will be affected by this nationwide lockdown, the farm sector has begun facing the lockdown.

But what happens to the farmers who were banking on the rabi harvest?

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

Close
In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains the issues being faced by the farm community and the steps government can take to mitigate the impact of the crisis.

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #big story #coronavirus #COVID-19 impact #farm distress #India #lockdown #Rabi crops #video #winter sown crops

