Want to get an employment guarantee? This is the course you should pursue

Want to improve your chances of landing a job? Then you should opt for a BE/BTech programme followed by an MBA degree.

The India Skills Report 2021 by assessment tests provider Wheebox, in partnership with Taggd, CII, AICTE, AIU and UNDP, showed that BE/BTech and MBA have the highest employability score of 47 percent.

The other courses that were high in demand included BCom, BA and B Pharma. Higher employability means candidates from these courses would find it easier to get an appropriate job offer post the completion of their course.

According to the data collected for the study, the youth employability stood at 45.9 percent consisting of highly employable resources. This is significantly lower than the previous year. The emergence of a skill gap is the reason that youth employability reduced to 45.9 percent from last year’s 46.2 percent.

The India Skills Report is a combination of an assessment of final year candidates across India, who appeared for the Wheebox National Employability Test (WNET) and more than 150 corporates across 15 industries who participated in the India Hiring Intent survey.

The study also showed that Hyderabad, Bangalore and Pune were the cities with the most employable talent.

More women employable

The employability of women stands at 46.8 percent as compared to 45.91 percent of men. Considering the population of qualified and employable human resources in India being women, the study said that Indian employers are expected to make reforms in existing infrastructure to accommodate this vast talent pool.

By doing so, India can set a trend for every emerging economy to reverse gender roles and create sustainable opportunities for the future of globalisation and world commerce.

The study emphasised that a holistic approach to the employability landscape states will be a mix of technological familiarity and in-depth subject knowledge. While access to technology has made India one of the largest smartphone markets in the world, the requisites for technical education will increase exponentially much higher than ever before.

The Wheebox National Employability Test survey analysis for 2021 found that software and hardware knowledge is becoming a growing demand in industries ranging from travel and tourism to energy and manufacturing.

This has fuelled a decline in employability among students for the second year in a row, after a jump in employability witnessed between 2016 and 2018. Notably, the highest employable percentage was found in the age group between 18 and 21 at 40 percent, indicating the structural changes at the core of the employability landscape of India.

Which sectors hired the most?

The report said that 47 percent of the industry employers in the 2021 survey reported a positive hiring intent while 36 percent are looking comfortable with their existing infrastructure. In 2020, 56 percent employers had a positive hiring intent.

However, 17 percent of employers expressed a negative hiring intent, stating that they are not looking to hire at all.

The global impact of the pandemic has taken a toll on the Indian talent demand as well. However, the study said that demand for Pharma and Healthcare professionals has risen, owing to the challenging demands of the profession in the wake of COVID-19.

The industries expected to hire most are pharma/healthcare with an upward trend of 37 percent, followed by engineering and manufacturing with an uptrend of 33 percent and then the Core and Energy sector with 30 percent increment in hiring.