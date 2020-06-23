Wall Street opens higher ahead of business activity data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134.43 points, or 0.52 percent, at the open to 26,159.39.
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher and the Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday as investors took heart from reassurances that the trade deal with China was intact, while upbeat business activity data from Europe boded well for U.S. surveys due later.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 20.84 points, or 0.67 percent, at 3,138.70. The Nasdaq Composite gained 74.35 points, or 0.74 percent, to 10,130.83 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 07:18 pm