 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Volatility in steel prices to continue in medium-term: SteelMint

PTI
Mar 08, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

Last week, steel makers increased the prices of hot-rolled coil (HRC) by Rs 1,400 to Rs 60,700 per tonne from Rs 59,300 a tonne on February 22, the research firm said in a report.

The volatility in steel prices is likely to continue in the medium-term due to the impact of geopolitical situation on supply chain logistics, according to SteelMint.

Last week, steel makers increased the prices of hot-rolled coil (HRC) by Rs 1,400 to Rs 60,700 per tonne from Rs 59,300 a tonne on February 22, the research firm said in a report.

In the last six months, the steel prices have not been stable. The user industry has been witnessing price revisions on a weekly basis.

"The volatility in the prices is likely to continue in the medium-term on account of geo-political situations across the globe impacting the supply chain," SteelMint said.]]]]