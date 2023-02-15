 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Volatility in steel prices 'new normal'; industry needs to learn to live with it: T V Narendran

Feb 15, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST

Replying to a question on the continuous fluctuations in prices of steel, he said industry members, both producers and consumers, can not wish away the price volatility and instead should look at how it can be managed.

The volatility in steel prices is expected to continue and the industry must learn to live with the "new normal", T V Narendran the global CEO and MD of Tata Steel has suggested.

"I have never seen the type of volatility we have seen in the last 8 to 9 months in my 34 years of association with the industry. It's a new normal we need to learn to live with it," Narendran told PTI in a video conference.

When asked about the reason for the price volatility, the industry veteran said the steel industry is a geo-political relevant industry with long supply chains. The input materials are very volatile.