Vivad se Vishwas scheme: June 30 deadline for MSMEs to submit claims

The Vivad se Vishwas scheme for MSMEs launched by the Finance Ministry, which commenced from April 17, has a June 30 deadline for accepting claim submissions, government said.

The scheme will be applicable to registered MSMEs on the date of claim by supplier/contractor. MSME could be registered for any category of goods and services. The original delivery period/completion period stipulated in contract was between February 19, 2020 and March 31, 2022.

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance launched the scheme, “Vivad se Vishwas I – Relief to MSMEs” for providing relief to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for COVID-19 period.

“In cases of failure by MSMEs to execute contracts during the COVID period, 95 per cent of the forfeited amount relating to bid or performance security will be returned to them by the government. This will provide relief to MSMEs,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said. The ministry has already issued the broad structure of the scheme and instructions in this regard, extending the relief to cover more cases and relaxing the limits of refunds.

"COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest crises in human history, had a devastating impact on the economy, especially MSMEs. The relief provided under this scheme is in continuation to the efforts of the government in promoting and sustaining the MSME sector," Finance Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. Under the scheme, Ministries have been asked to refund performance security, bid security, and liquidate damages forfeited/deducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Certain relief has also been provided to MSMEs debarred for default in execution of contracts during the COVID-19 period. The Ministry of Finance, through this scheme, decided to give additional benefits to eligible MSMEs, affected during the COVID-19 period, including refund of 95% of the performance security, bid security, liquidated damages and risk purchase amount.

Electric two-wheeler sales skid in April 2023 on subsidy withdrawal; Ola Electric bucks the trend In case any firm has been debarred only due to default in execution of such contracts, such debarment shall also be revoked, by issuing an appropriate order by the procuring entity. However, in case a firm has been ignored for placement of any contract due to debarment in the interim period (i.e. date of debarment and the date of revocation under this order), no claim shall be entertained. The ministry clarified that no interest shall be paid on such refunded amount and the eligible claims shall be processed only through GeM.

