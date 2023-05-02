 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Vivad se Vishwas scheme: June 30 deadline for MSMEs to submit claims

Meghna Mittal
May 02, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

In cases of failure by MSMEs to execute contracts during the COVID period, 95 per cent of the forfeited amount relating to bid or performance security will be returned to them by the government.

COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest crises in human history, has had a devastating impact on the economy, especially MSMEs.

The Vivad se Vishwas scheme for MSMEs launched by the Finance Ministry, which commenced from April 17, has a June 30 deadline for accepting claim submissions, government said.

The scheme will be applicable to registered MSMEs on the date of claim by supplier/contractor. MSME could be registered for any category of goods and services. The original delivery period/completion period stipulated in contract was between February 19, 2020 and March 31, 2022.

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance launched the scheme, “Vivad se Vishwas I – Relief to MSMEs” for providing relief to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for COVID-19 period.

“In cases of failure by MSMEs to execute contracts during the COVID period, 95 per cent of the forfeited amount relating to bid or performance security will be returned to them by the government. This will provide relief to MSMEs,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said. The ministry has already issued the broad structure of the scheme and instructions in this regard, extending the relief to cover more cases and relaxing the limits of refunds.