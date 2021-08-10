Visible signs of economic rejuvenation, inflation pressures likely to smoothen out: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The country's economy, while recovering from the pandemic blow, has begun to shown signs of rejuvenation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on August 10.

"There are visible signs of economic rejuvenation," CNBC TV 18 quoted Sitharaman as saying. She added that "inflation pressures are likely to smoothen out over the coming months".

The statement comes in the backdrop of inflation cooling down to 5.78 percent in July, after hovering around the 6.25-6.3 percent-mark in May-June.

The finance minister, pointing out towards other signs of economic rejuvenation, said a "robust recovery in tax collections", witnessed since the decline in second wave of COVID-19, has cushioned the government's efforts towards meeting the budgeted support to the economy.

"The net market borrowings of the Centre and states is lower than the last fiscal", Sitharaman said. This is due to the growth in revenue on account of higher collection in taxes -- which in-turn reflect the growing pace of economic activities.

The finance minister also noted that she is "seeing encouraging trends in bank credit growth", which suggests that the economy is strongly recovering from the setback it suffered due to the pandemic's second wave between March and May.

Any subsequent waves are expected to be mild in terms of severity of disease, Sitharaman said, adding that the seroprevalence results signify that India can soon limit hospitalisations and deaths with a sustained vaccination drive.