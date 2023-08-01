Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant divestment will not be completed in 2023-24: Fin Min

Trade unions and political parties in the opposition have been protesting the Centre’s decision to divest its stake in Visakhapatnam steel plant. Representational photo

The Union government will not complete the disinvestment process for Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh in 2023-24, Minister of State for Finance, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad said on August 1 in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

“The process of appointment of advisers for the transaction through a bidding process has been completed. An expression of interest (EoI) from interested eligible parties is yet to be issued,” Karad said.

On whether the disinvestment process will have a compulsory clause to ensure that none of the existing workforce will be retrenched, Karad said “while finalizing the terms and conditions of the transaction, the legitimate concerns of employees are suitably addressed”.

In line with the Centre’s new Public Sector Enterprise (PSE) Policy, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in January 2021 had given in-principal approval for 100 percent disinvestment of the Union government’s shareholding in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) along with RINL’s stake in its subsidiaries or joint ventures through strategic disinvestment. RINL is the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Back in April 2023, the Ministry of Steel had reportedly said that the disinvestment process of RINL is under progress and efforts are being made by the company, and supported by the government, to improve the performance of the state-owned entity.

Trade unions and political parties in the opposition have been protesting the Centre’s decision to divest its stake in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and have been demanding a withdrawal of the proposal.

The Union government has set a target of Rs 51,000 crore from disinvestments in the financial year 2023-24.

Disinvestment is an ongoing process, and execution and completion of specific transactions hinges upon market conditions, domestic and global economic outlook, geopolitical factors, investor interest and administrative feasibility, Karad said on August 1 responding to a different question on the government's privatisation process.

"Profit or loss is not among the relevant criteria for privatisation or disinvestment. Minority stake sales in various PSEs are carried out based on investor interest and market conditions as per SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) approved methods and norms," the minister said.