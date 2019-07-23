Viral Acharya and the art of crowd management

Crowds can be disciplined and they can be unruly too. Either way, the discomfort of a crowd is usually felt by those outside that crowd.

The way the government tends to crowd out private investment from the overall funding pie is not new. The threat from rising fiscal deficit has been well argued by several policy watchers and even some policymakers.

But Viral Acharya’s straightforward speech makes this all too clear.

The outgoing deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in his last published speech highlighted yet again the problem of crowding out by government’s rising market borrowings.

At the heart of his message lies the fact that the headline fiscal deficit number is not the true picture of the government’s borrowings. "A more precise indicator of the financing gap of the domestic economy, i.e., Public Sector Borrowing Requirements (PSBR), which includes borrowings by general government (central, state and local government), public non-financial corporations [central and state Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)], and public financial corporations (banks and financial institutions), is estimated for India to be between 8 percent and 9 percent in 2017-18 and 2018-19," reads one of the footnotes in Acharya’s speech.

The crowding out phenomenon is not new, but never has its implications been as serious as they are now simply because household savings, the main source of funding for both public and private, is shrinking. In 2017-18, household savings as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) was 6.8 percent, a drop from 7.7 percent in 2011-12 which is nearly 100 percentage point fall.

Since resources are finite, borrowers would end up competing for share. The share of private sector has gone down as also the price it pays for borrowing from households has gone up. Banks stuffed with government bonds don’t have enough money to lend to companies.

But crowds can be managed and Acharya gives out some tips to do so. There is no doubt the government has to increase its capital spending because it would create assets, jobs and therefore future income. "One possible solution is for the government to improve the share of capital expenditures which currently stands at a meagre 14percent for India," said Acharya in his speech.

It should also reduce its market borrowings by divesting stake in some of the enterprises it owns. "There could be efficiency gains if there are more private investors playing an effective role in the governance of public sector enterprises. This would reduce the need for market borrowings by the government and that way reduce the crowding-out; it would enhance productivity, raise net government dividends and facilitate a greater balanced budget compared to outcomes under high government borrowings," he adds.

Lastly, he recommends a council to advice and police the government on its borrowings through more standardised disclosures. A self imposed disclosure would push the government to come clean on the extent of fiscal deficit by including off balance sheet items.

Acharya’s suggestions are critical now that the economic slowdown has coincided with a decline in household savings. To rely rather on dollar-denominated offshore inflows to meet private investment needs would be a folly.