Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 02:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vijay Goel leads cycle rally, demands Delhi govt to reduce VAT on fuel prices

The Modi government being sensitive to problems of people due to rising prices of petrol and diesel, reduced Rs 2.5 on it and now it is Kejriwal's turn to do the same and reduce the prices by at least Rs 5, the minister said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Vijay Goel rode a cycle in Delhi's Paharganj area on Tuesday to protest against the Arvind Kejriwal-led government for not reducing the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices. Goel claimed that the Delhi government was not paying heed to people suffering due to rising fuel prices.

"It's not a symbolic agitation, it will go on till the Arvind Kejriwal government slashes VAT on petrol and diesel," he said.

The Kejriwal government realises Rs 29 as VAT on petrol and diesel, he claimed.

The power and water bills of people are also going up in Delhi and it is also part of the agitation, he said .
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 01:55 pm

tags #Economy #fuel #petrol.diesel #VAT

