Viability of MSME businesses key parameter for loan restructuring: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Moneycontrol News

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das on January 7 said that banks and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will have to "work together" towards restructuring of the latter's bad loans.

"The banks have been asked to look at the viability of individual MSME before making (the restructuring scheme) applicable to MSMEs... We hope that the banks and the MSME units work together so that the scheme is implemented in letter and spirit," Das said.

Das said that "viability" of each of the MSME unit will be the key parameter to judge the applicability of the restructuring scheme.

"The effort, of course, is to see that maximum number of units get the benefit... But then, while extending the benefit, the viability aspect also has to be considered. Without going into the viability aspect, obviously, it would not be possible to implement the scheme," he said.

The banks, now, have to place their findings before their boards and put forth the guidelines to "examine the viability of individual proposals and monitor the performance of such restructured assets".

The Governor held a two-hour meeting with the MSME representatives on Monday after the RBI issued a circular in the last week of December pertaining to restructuring of MSME loans up to Rs 25 crore.

According to the statement issued by RBI, such MSME units have been permitted one-time restructuring of their existing loans that are up to Rs 25 crore as on January 1, 2019 and are in default but 'standard'.

The restructuring has to be implemented by March 31, 2020.

Das also said that the representatives from the sector pointed out certain issues (that affect the sector) which mostly lie in the domain of the government.

"We have prepared the list of issues, which will be examined internally," he said.

The new circular is being considered as watering down the institution's previous circular issued on February 12, last year.

The circular had mentioned strict timelines to implement faster resolution in case of a default.

The revised framework of the circular said that all lenders, either singly or jointly, should take steps towards restructuring of the asset within a day of non-payment of the dues.

Das, however, said that the decision to issue the new circular was taken considering the "present situation of the economy".