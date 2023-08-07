Vegetarian thali costs 34% more in July than June as tomato prices shoot up: CRISIL

Tomato prices were at Rs33/kg in June, shooting up to Rs 110/kg in July.

The humble vegetarian thali in India cost 34 percent more in July than in June, according to Crisil’s monthly indicator of food costs released on August 7. Nearly 25 percent of this rise has been attributed to the price of tomatoes alone, according to the report.

Tomato prices were at Rs33/kg in June, shooting up to Rs 110/kg in July. A rise of 233 percent in one month. Onion and potato prices also inched up by 16 percent and 9 percent in July from June.

However, the cost of non-vegetarian thali rose at a slower pace, as the price of broilers, comprising more than 50 percent of the cost declined 3-5 percent in July. A 2 percent decline in the price of vegetable oil provided some respite.

"The cost of thali rose sequentially for the third month in a row in July and also inched up on-year for the first time this fiscal, mainly due to soaring tomato prices," Pushan Sharma, Director Crisil wrote in the report.

The Indian spice basket has also been on fire with key seasonings clocking double-digit price increases over the past year. Chilli and cumin prices are up 69 percent and 16 percent on-month, respectively, in July.

“However, given the lower quantities of these ingredients used in a thali, their cost contribution remains lower than some of the vegetable crops,” the report cautions.