Vegetable prices see 60.5% jump; retail inflation breaches MPC target band

Vegetable prices for December 2019 surged to 60.5 percent as against 35.99 percent a month before, according to the latest data released by the government on January 13.

Soaring onion prices have contributed to the spike in food inflation. In December, onion prices witnessed a huge jump, rising to over 328 percent from around 146 percent in the month ago period.

Meanwhile, potato inflation went up to over 37 percent in December from 2.3 percent in November 2019. The rising vegetable prices can also be seen as a key reason behind the jump in the retail inflation.