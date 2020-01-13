App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 08:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vegetable prices see 60.5% jump; retail inflation breaches MPC target band

The rising vegetable prices can also be seen as a key reason behind the jump in the retail inflation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Vegetable prices for December 2019 surged to 60.5 percent as against 35.99 percent a month before, according to the latest data released by the government on January 13.

Soaring onion prices have contributed to the spike in food inflation. In December, onion prices witnessed a huge jump, rising to over 328 percent from around 146 percent in the month ago period.

Vegetable inflation

Close

Meanwhile, potato inflation went up to over 37 percent in December from 2.3 percent in November 2019. The rising vegetable prices can also be seen as a key reason behind the jump in the retail inflation.

related news

The retail inflation in December rose to 7.35 percent as opposed to 5.54 percent in November last year, going beyond the Reserve Bank of India's set target of keeping inflation between 2 percent to 6 percent. This is the first time since July 2016, when the the central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) changed its stance and undertook an inflation targeting approach that the target has been breached.

First Published on Jan 13, 2020 08:19 pm

tags #consumer price index #Economy #India #inflation #retail inflation

