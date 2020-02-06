VAT fraud in EU may be at the heart of the world’s self-surplus in trade

Fraud in payment of indirect taxes such as GST is not a uniquely Indian problem. It is perhaps a global problem. A recent research paper looks at the possibility of fraud in value added tax within the European Union which could perhaps be costing the region as much as 64 billion euro in taxes every year.

"The world runs a current account surplus with itself: a logical impossibility that must result from measurement error or from -- possibly fraudulent -- misreporting," points out a paper titled “The EU self-surplus puzzle: an indication of VAT fraud?” by Martin T Brami and Gabriel J Felbermayr from the Munich-based ifo Institute and the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

This global current account surplus ($422 billion in 2018) has been well known for quite some time, so much so that Nobel laureate Paul Krugman has done a humorous take on it with his paper "Theory of Interstellar Trade."

Less well known has been the self-surplus of 307 billion euro that the European Union runs with itself with itself -- around 1.9 percent of EU GDP. This contributes a whopping 86 percent to the current account surplus of the global economy.

Trying to decode the EU surplus puzzle, the authors write, "Declaring domestic transactions as exports exempts those from VAT. Hence, firms have an incentive to over-report export figures."

The authors have worked on this premise to disaggregate the intra-EU current account surplus data into country pairs and then applied forensic accounting to interpret the findings. And they argue, "VAT fraud is a plausible explanation for the credit-bias that is prevalent in European current account statistics."

Some of their key findings are as follows:- The EU trade surplus persists in goods, services and secondary income accounts- It is strongest between neighbouring countries- Around the 2004 Eastern Enlargement of the EU, the self-surplus quadrupled- Balance of Payments data from the UK appear to be highly distorted. The authors say that Brexit would lead to improvement in EU data

- Rising e-commerce and disintermediation is leading to rapidly rising discrepancies in services trade

The authors rule out measurement errors as a cause for the surplus due to its persistence over the years. They believe that a plausible explanation for the self-surplus puzzle is VAT fraud.

“Attributing the observed discrepancies to VAT fraud, we can quantify EU-wide VAT revenue shortfalls from 27 to 35 billion euro per year in a realistic scenario,” the authors asset. At worst, the revenue shortfall could amount to even 64 billion euro, they calculate.

The authors call for an improvement in intra-EU Balance of Payments data and an electronic clearing procedure which would make tax fraud and data misreporting difficult.

In times of trade conflicts, such loopholes in trade data can have rather harmful effects on economic relations. As India moves to plug the loopholes in its own GST net, the paper and its conclusions make for some interesting food for thought for Indian policy makers and tax authorities too.Keywords: GST, VAT, fraud, trade surplus