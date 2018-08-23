App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 06:40 PM IST

Uttarakhand wooing drug companies in Telangana

He was part of a roadshow presided over by Uttarakhand Minister for Forests, Labour and Ayush, Harak Singh Rawat for the Uttarakhand Investors Summit to be held in Dehradun on October 7 and 8.

Uttarakhand government expects some of the pharmaceutical companies here, especially those in the bio-medical field, to set up manufacturing facilities in the hill state, its Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said today.

He was part of a roadshow presided over by Uttarakhand Minister for Forests, Labour and Ayush, Harak Singh Rawat for the Uttarakhand Investors Summit to be held in Dehradun on October 7 and 8. The Uttarakhand government was working on policies for electric vehicles and information technology, among others, the Chief Secretary said.

"We are in the process of finalising some important policies. We will soon be announcing them," he said. According to him, the government was preparing a list of about 50 viable projects which would be offered to potential investors to be taken up.

Earlier, addressing the business community, the Minister said Uttarakhand was well-positioned for investments in sectors such as pharmaceutical, tourism and healthcare.

"Given its unexplored industry potential, our aim is to multiply employment opportunities, improve living standards and have inclusive development", the Minister said.

Principal Secretary to Industries (Uttarakhand) Manisha Panwar said the focus of the government focus lay in the development of public-private partnerships in 12 focussed sectors such as renewable energy, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and food processing.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 05:25 pm

