Uttar Pradesh targets Rs 17 lakh crore investments from Global Investors Summit

Uttar Pradesh is targeting brining in investments of Rs 15 lakh crore to Rs 17 lakh crore at its upcoming Global Investors Summit 2023, an official said on January 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit that takes place from February 10 to February 12 in Lucknow, Arvind Kumar, Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner, said at a roadshow in Mumbai.

The state's economy has been growing at 8 percent CAGR over the last five years with significant improvement in infrastructure, the official added.

The state has already conducted roadshows in 16 countries and has got investment intents worth Rs 7 lakh crore, according to the official.

The state is now seeking defence and aerospace, semiconductor fab, IT and ITeS, datacentres and several other sectors with conducive policies and facilitation for land and clearances, the official added.

The investors summit is being organised in partnership with industry chambers CII and FICCI as well as EY. "Uttar Pradesh is the growth engine of India, and country’s third largest economy growing at a fast rate. Lying along the fertile plains of Ganges the state is blessed with unlimited opportunities," UP's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a message to investors. "The investor friendly policy direction of my Government and the Good Governance initiatives, complementing the inherent strengths of the state, will definitely go a long way in transforming the state into a preferred investment destination," he added. The 3-day long investors summit will bring together policy makers, corporate leaders, business delegations, academia, think-tanks and political and government leadership from across the globe, to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships, according to the event's website. The initiative is aligned to the vision of Prime Minister, of making our country a USD5 trillion economy, towards which the government of Uttar Pradesh has set an aspiration target of making the state a USD 1 trillion economy in next 5 years.

Moneycontrol News

