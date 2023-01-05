 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uttar Pradesh targets Rs 17 lakh crore investments from Global Investors Summit

Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit that takes place from February 10 to February 12 in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File image)

Uttar Pradesh is targeting brining in investments of Rs 15 lakh crore to Rs 17 lakh crore at its upcoming Global Investors Summit 2023, an official said on January 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit that takes place from February 10 to February 12 in Lucknow, Arvind Kumar, Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner, said at a roadshow in Mumbai.

The state's economy has been growing at 8 percent CAGR over the last five years with significant improvement in infrastructure, the official added.

The state has already conducted roadshows in 16 countries and has got investment intents worth Rs 7 lakh crore, according to the official.

The state is now seeking defence and aerospace, semiconductor fab, IT and ITeS, datacentres and several other sectors with conducive policies and facilitation for land and clearances, the official added.