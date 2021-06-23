Uttar Pradesh govt dispenses Rs 2,505 crore loans to over 31,542 MSMEs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday dispensed a total loan of Rs 2,505.58 crore to over 31,542 micro, small and medium industries for supporting their expansion plans. Along with this, for the production as well as distribution of products under the 'One District-One Product' (ODOP) scheme, the government launched a special portal and laid the foundation stone of a common facility centre in nine districts of the state.

On this occasion of Online Swarozgar Sangam, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said similar loan fairs should be organised in all 75 districts of the state in the next one month. He also said, "Today, the youth in the state is focusing on creating job opportunities rather than running after jobs. Schemes like the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme, Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana, and ODOP have provided support to the youth."

The chief minister added that the women have shown great enthusiasm in self-employment programmes in the state. "Women are actively involved in traditional crafts like Chikankari of Lucknow." He added that during the first wave of COVID-19, the state government had a challenge to save the lives and livelihood of 40 lakh migrant workers.

"MSME units did a commendable job in this direction. Last year, a financial assistance was given to about 34,000 MSME units during the COVID-19 period," Adityanath. He added that as the second wave of COVID-19 is under control, a provision is being made to provide loans to these industries once again.

The UP CM said mapping of the products should be done as there is no dearth of talent in the state and they need a platform to showcase the talent. "Uttar Pradesh will play a significant role in fulfilling the dream of a Aatmanirbhar Bharat." Adityanath also gifted tool-kits to the owner of various businesses like carpentry, goldsmith and barber, the UP government said in a statement.