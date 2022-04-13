English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    USDA attache sees record-large India wheat harvest, exports in 2022/23

    Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in New Delhi:

    Reuters
    April 13, 2022 / 06:33 AM IST
    Farmer winnowing wheat grains from the chaff in traditional way

    "India is heading for a record wheat harvest this marketing year (MY) thanks to highly favorable weather conditions in the major wheat growing areas. FAS New Delhi (Post) forecasts MY 2022/2023 (April-March) wheat production at a record 110 million metric tons (MMT) from 30.9 million hectares, and up from last year's record 109.6 MMT from 31.1 million hectares. With the Russo-Ukrainian war disrupting supply from the Black Sea, Indian wheat is primed for record exports. Post forecasts MY 2022/2023 wheat exports at 10 MMT (record) on continued competitive prices in the region and sufficient domestic supplies. MY 2022/2023 rice production is forecast at 125 MMT, from 46 million hectares planted area, with yields of 4.08 MT/hectare (rough rice)."



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 06:33 am
