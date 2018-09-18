App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 12:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US willing to exempt Indian steel, aluminium exports from high tariff with riders: Report

In response to Washington's refusal to exempt it from its new steel and aluminium tariffs, New Delhi decided in June to raise the import tax from Aug. 4 on some US products, including almonds, walnuts and apples.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The United States is willing to grant a conditional waiver to Indian steel and aluminium products from higher import tariff, television channel ET NOW said on Tuesday citing sources.

India has written to the US government seeking exemption from the 25 percent levy on steel and 10 percent on aluminium as exports of the two products from India did not pose a security threat to America, Reuters reported in March.

In response to Washington's refusal to exempt it from its new steel and aluminium tariffs, New Delhi decided in June to raise the import tax from Aug. 4 on some US products, including almonds, walnuts and apples.

However, India has twice deferred imposing the tax.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 12:55 pm

tags #Economy #India #United States

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.