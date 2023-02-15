 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US wholesale price inflation rebounds on goods prices

Feb 16, 2023 / 08:11 PM IST

On an annual basis, PPI rose 6.0 percent last month, down from December's reading.

Wholesale prices in the United States picked up more than expected in January, according to Labor Department data released Thursday, bumped up by goods costs and fueled by higher gasoline prices.

This comes as policymakers look for signs that inflation is coming down in the long run, despite resilience in some sectors of the economy.

To rein in surging prices, the US central bank raised interest rates multiple times last year in hopes of cooling demand, with the interest-sensitive housing industry slumping.

Manufacturing activity in the highly industrialized Philadelphia area contracted for a sixth straight month in February, in separate report released Thursday, logging its lowest reading since May 2020 during the pandemic.