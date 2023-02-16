English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    US wholesale price inflation rebounds on goods prices

    On an annual basis, PPI rose 6.0 percent last month, down from December's reading.

    AFP
    February 16, 2023 / 08:11 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    Wholesale prices in the United States picked up more than expected in January, according to Labor Department data released Thursday, bumped up by goods costs and fueled by higher gasoline prices.

    This comes as policymakers look for signs that inflation is coming down in the long run, despite resilience in some sectors of the economy.

    To rein in surging prices, the US central bank raised interest rates multiple times last year in hopes of cooling demand, with the interest-sensitive housing industry slumping.

    Manufacturing activity in the highly industrialized Philadelphia area contracted for a sixth straight month in February, in separate report released Thursday, logging its lowest reading since May 2020 during the pandemic.

    But the producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, bounced 0.7 percent in January from December, at a quicker pace than analysts predicted.

    Related stories

    On an annual basis, PPI rose 6.0 percent last month, down from December's reading.

    A rise in prices for goods led the January advance, said the Labor Department, adding that a significant factor was gasoline prices. Energy prices also contributed to elevated consumer inflation in January.

    "While producer prices are off their peaks, inflation is elevated and the monthly change in prices showed a move in the wrong direction last month," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics.

    "These data will keep the (Federal Reserve) on track to raise interest rates further... in order to get inflation back towards the two percent target," she said.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    AFP
    Tags: #Economy #United States #US economy #wholesale price index (WPI) #WPI data
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 08:54 pm