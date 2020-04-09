App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 07:27 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US weekly jobless claims top 6 million for second straight week

Thursday's weekly jobless claims report from the Labor Department, the most timely data on the economy's health, will strengthen economists' expectations of job losses of up to 20 million in April.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits in the last three weeks has topped 15 million, as weekly new claims topped 6 million for the second straight time last week as tough measures to control the novel coronavirus outbreak abruptly ground the country to halt.

The Labor Department said first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the week ended April 4 totalled about 6.6 million, down modestly from an upwardly revised 6.87 million the week before.

Economists in a Reuters survey were looking for 5.25 million new claims in the latest week, with estimates ranging as high as 9.295 million.

Close

Thursday's weekly jobless claims report from the Labor Department, the most timely data on the economy's health, will strengthen economists' expectations of job losses of up to 20 million in April. The government reported last Friday that the economy purged 701,000 jobs in March. That was the most job losses since the Great Recession and ended the longest employment boom in US history that started in late 2010.

related news

"These dismal numbers suggest another record-breaking April jobs report," said Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S economist at S&P Global Ratings in New York. "America is now in recession and as it appears to deepen, the question is how long it will it take before the US recovers."

With more than 95 percent of Americans under "stay-at-home" or "shelter-in-place" orders, reports continue to mount of state employment offices being overwhelmed by a deluge of applications.

Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that "we have approximately 1,000 calls coming through in every two hour period of time," noting that "currently, federal employees and people who have worked in multiple states.

The breadth of businesses shuttered because of the stringent measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has expanded from bars, restaurants and other social gathering venues to transportation and factories. The United States has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world.

"The labor market has entered a traumatic period," said Gregory Daco, chief US economist at Oxford Economics in New York. "We foresee the unemployment rate spiking to 14 percent in April."

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 07:21 pm

tags #Business #Economy #United States #World News

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.