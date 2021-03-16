English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with FM Nirmala Sitharaman

This was Yellen's first call with Sitharaman after she became the first female Treasury Secretary of the United States in January this year.

PTI
March 16, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Image)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Image)

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has spoken over phone with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during which she appreciated India's role as a critical partner in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and discussed the global economic outlook.

This was Yellen's first call with Sitharaman after she became the first female Treasury Secretary of the United States in January this year.

During the call, she "conveyed her intention to collaborate closely to support a strong global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, fight inequality, and advance a bold climate agenda," the Department of Treasury said in a readout of the call on Monday. Yellen appreciated India's role as a critical partner in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

"The Secretary looks forward to cooperating with Minister Sitharaman, both bilaterally and multilaterally, to address shared priorities, it said.

"Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman had a fruitful discussion on global economic outlook with US Secretary of Treasury @JanetYellen virtually. Dr. Yellen appreciated India's contribution to the world's vaccine efforts," Ministry of Finance said in a tweet.

Close
Sitharaman congratulated Yellen on the well thought out COVID-19 relief through the USD 1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, with particular focus on working and middle-class. They agreed to work closely through common economic and strategic collaboration in various multilateral fora, including the G20, it said.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Janet Yellen #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Mar 16, 2021 07:48 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.