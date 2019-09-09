US Treasury Secretary: 'I don't see in any way a recession'

'We have not seen any impact on the US economy,' Mnuchin told Fox Business.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on September 9 said America's economy was unscathed after more than a year of entrenched trade conflict with China and Europe.
"We have not seen any impact on the US economy," he told Fox Business."There's no question there's been a considerable slowdown in the world economy both in China and in Europe but as you look at the US, we continued to be the bright spot."Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 9, 2019 07:20 pm