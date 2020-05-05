US trade gap rises to $44.4 billion as virus slams commerce

The US trade deficit rose in March as the coronavirus outbreak battered America's trade with the world. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the gap between what the United States sells and what it buys abroad widened 11.6 percent in March to $44.4 billion from $39.8 billion in February. US exports fell 9.6 percent to $187.7 billion on plunging orders for cars, auto parts and industrial machines. Imports fell 6.2 percent to $232.2 billion.

Total trade — exports plus imports — came in at $419.9 billion in March, down 7.8 percent from February and 11.4 percent from March 2019.

The politically sensitive deficit in the trade of goods with China fell 21.3 percent to $15.5 billion in March as exports rose slightly and imports plummeted. The coronavirus and the lockdowns and travel restrictions meant to contain it have hammered the world economy and paralyzed global trade.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

In March, the United States ran a $21.2 billion surplus in the trade of services such as tourism and banking. But it registered a $65.6 billion deficit in the trade of goods such as cars and appliances.