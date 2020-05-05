App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

US trade gap rises to $44.4 billion as virus slams commerce

The politically sensitive deficit in the trade of goods with China fell 21.3 percent to $15.5 billion in March as exports rose slightly and imports plummeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The US trade deficit rose in March as the coronavirus outbreak battered America's trade with the world. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the gap between what the United States sells and what it buys abroad widened 11.6 percent in March to $44.4 billion from $39.8 billion in February. US exports fell 9.6 percent to $187.7 billion on plunging orders for cars, auto parts and industrial machines. Imports fell 6.2 percent to $232.2 billion.

Total trade — exports plus imports — came in at $419.9 billion in March, down 7.8 percent from February and 11.4 percent from March 2019.

The politically sensitive deficit in the trade of goods with China fell 21.3 percent to $15.5 billion in March as exports rose slightly and imports plummeted. The coronavirus and the lockdowns and travel restrictions meant to contain it have hammered the world economy and paralyzed global trade.

In March, the United States ran a $21.2 billion surplus in the trade of services such as tourism and banking. But it registered a $65.6 billion deficit in the trade of goods such as cars and appliances.

First Published on May 5, 2020 08:04 pm

tags #Business #Economy #United States #World News

