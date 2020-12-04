PlusFinancial Times
US Trade Deficit Widens Less Than Expected In October

The Commerce Department said on Friday the trade gap rose 1.7 percent to $63.1 billion in October.

Reuters
Dec 4, 2020 / 08:10 PM IST

The United States' trade deficit increased less than expected in October, suggesting trade could contribute to economic growth in the fourth quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Friday the trade gap rose 1.7 percent to $63.1 billion in October. Data for September was revised to show a $62.1 billion deficit instead of $63.9 billion as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade shortfall increasing to $64.8 billion in October.

Imports increased 2.1 percent to $245.1 billion. Goods imports gained 2.1 percent to $207.8 billion. Exports accelerated 2.2 percent to $182.0 billion. Goods exports jumped 3.0 percent to $126.3 billion.

Trade was a drag on gross domestic product in the third quarter for the first time since the second quarter of 2019. The economy grew at a historic 33.1 percent annualized rate in the July-September period. That followed a record 31.4 percent pace of contraction in the second quarter.

 
Reuters
TAGS: #Business #Economy #United States #World News
first published: Dec 4, 2020 08:10 pm

