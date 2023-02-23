 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US to impose more sanctions on Russia, address violations by others: Janet Yellen

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 23, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

Yellen's comments follow US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that China is considering providing ammunition and weapons to Russia in its war against Ukraine

The United States is working with its partners to impose more sanctions on Russia and address violations of the ones by other countries and institutions, visiting US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said in Bengaluru on February 23.

"We have ongoing work on sanctions. Working with our partners, we are seeking to strengthen sanctions and to make sure that we address violations of sanctions," Yellen said.

"We have made clear that providing material support to Russia or assistance with any kind of systemic sanctions evasion would be a very serious concern to us."

Yellen was speaking to reporters a day before the meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors scheduled for February 24-25 in India's tech hub and the capital city of the southern state of Karnataka.