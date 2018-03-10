App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 10, 2018 07:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

US tariff decision 'unfortunate development': Suresh Prabhu

The US recently imposed hefty tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, citing national security concerns and the need to protect American industries from "unfair" business practices, triggering fears of a global trade war.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu today termed the US administration's decision to hike tariff on certain steel and aluminium products as an "unfortunate development".

"We are committed to free trade. We have taken note of it... It is an unfortunate development," Prabhu said about the US decision.

"We will take up this issue bilaterally with all the countries," he said here.

US President Trump signed two proclamations that levied a 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminium imported from all countries except Canada and Mexico.

tags #Economy #India #Suresh Prabhu

