English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Experts and leaders discuss how modern digital tools are transforming the media industry. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    US stock futures edge up ahead of Fed minutes release

    The Fed had at the May 4 meeting raised its target for the overnight bank-to-bank lending rate by half a percentage point, to a range of 0.75-1 percent

    Moneycontrol News
    May 25, 2022 / 03:49 PM IST
    US Federal Reserve| Representative Image

    US Federal Reserve| Representative Image

    US stock futures edged up on May 25 ahead of the much-awaited release of the minutes from the recent Federal Reserve meeting, which market observers will closely track for clues regarding the speed and extent of future interest hikes.

    The Federal Reserve, in its meeting early in May, hinted at a more aggressive stance by hiking the cost of borrowing. Investors expect a series of 50-basis-point rate hikes over the next several months. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    Ahead of the release, Wall Street futures inched up after the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 2.35 percent and the S&P 500 lost 0.8 percent on May 24.

    The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, rebounded 0.16 percent to 101.92, a level not seen since April 26.

    Bullion dropped from near a fortnight-high, with the greenback rising from the lowest in almost a month's period.

    Close

    Related stories

    During the May 4 meeting, the Fed raised its target for the overnight bank-to-bank lending rate by half a percentage point, to a range of 0.75-1 percent, and Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that similar-sized measures would be undertaken in June and July to tame the worst inflation in the 40 years.

    Minutes are expected to highlight a consensus over the view that the Fed funds rate should be neutral by 2022-end. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic has publicly said he supports an expeditious return of monetary policy to a more "neutral stance" to bring down inflation that is currently running at more than three times the Fed's 2 percent target.

    Bostic also said on May 23 that he would like to pause further rate hikes at the Fed's September meeting to allow time to assess the impact of tighter policy on the economy and inflation. The publication of minutes from the Fed's May meeting could show how widely held that view is, and what other options are under consideration.

    With inputs from Reuters



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #inflation #interest rates #Jerome Powell #policy #US Federal Reserve
    first published: May 25, 2022 03:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.