App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 05, 2018 08:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

US steel tariffs: India not to be impacted much, says industry

US President Donald Trump had said last week that he has decided to impose 25 per cent import tariff on steel.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India will not be much impacted by the US government's plans to impose hefty import tariff although there would be serious repercussions on international trade in the sector, industry today said.

US President Donald Trump had said last week that he has decided to impose 25 per cent import tariff on steel.

"In India it would not have significant impact as of its total steel imports, US imports only 2 per cent from India and the market for steel consumption in India is growing," Sanak Mishra, former Managing Director, SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant told PTI.

According to Essar Steel, the US decision to levy tariff across board on steel products is not compliant with WTO regulations.

related news

"Invoking Section 232 is far-fetched," H Shivram Krishnan, Director - Commercial, Essar Steel told PTI.

This measure, if approved by the President, will have serious repercussions on international steel trade.

"India exports constitutes less than one percent of total imports of US. The exports of European countries to US will be majorly impacted and this can affect India’s exports to Europe and other countries," Krishnan said.

The IMF has also warned that the US plans to impose heavy tariffs on import of steel and aluminium would cause damage not only outside the US, but also impact the American economy.

The decision will damage its manufacturing and construction sectors, which are major users of aluminium and steel, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice had said.

Former SAIL chairman Sushil Kumar Roongta said that the move may impact some of India's steel exports to the US.

tags #Economy

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC