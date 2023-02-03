English
    US Senator seeks removal of subsidies on wheat, rice in India

    "Rice and wheat farmers throughout the country are seriously impacted by India's blatant WTO violations," Senator John Boozman from Arkansas said during a Congressional hearing on the 2023 Farm Bill organised by the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.

    PTI
    February 03, 2023 / 07:51 AM IST
    Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

    A powerful Republican Party Senator has urged the Biden administration to speak to the Indian government about the subsidies it gives to its wheat and rice growing farmers, which he claimed is against the norms of the World Trade Organization.

    "We continue to engage India in multilateral forums on this issue, raising questions in the WTO, and working on counter notifications in years past to bring out really what we view as the truth to their subsidisation policy," replied Alexis Taylor, USDA Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs.

    He was responding to a question from Boozman, who is a Ranking Member of the Agricultural Committee.