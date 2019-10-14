US says ready to give India technical aid to build strategic oil reserve

Juster said Washington is willing to provide technical assistance to help India set up strategic petroleum reserves.
The United States is willing to forge a comprehensive partnership with India in the energy sector, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said on Monday.
Juster said Washington is willing to provide technical assistance to help India set up strategic petroleum reserves.India's oil imports from the United States jumped sharply in 2018.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 14, 2019 10:42 am