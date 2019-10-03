US renegotiating grant of special trade privilege to India: Wilbur Ross

The United States does not believe that India is eligible for the grant of a special trade privilege but is renegotiating its terms after revoking the status earlier this year, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross told Reuters on Thursday.

The two countries have been locked in trade disputes for months, with the United States concerned about Indian policies that mandate foreign firms to store more data locally, restrict the way U.S. e-commerce giants operate in the country and impose price caps on medical devices.