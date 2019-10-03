App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 12:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US renegotiating grant of special trade privilege to India: Wilbur Ross

The two countries have been locked in trade disputes for months, with the United States concerned about Indian policies that mandate foreign firms to store more data locally, restrict the way U.S. e-commerce giants operate in the country and impose price caps on medical devices.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The United States does not believe that India is eligible for the grant of a special trade privilege but is renegotiating its terms after revoking the status earlier this year, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross told Reuters on Thursday.

Ross is expected to meet his Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal on Thursday amid renewed expectations of a trade deal between the two countries.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 12:31 pm

