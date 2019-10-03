US renegotiating grant of special trade privilege to India: Wilbur Ross

The two countries have been locked in trade disputes for months, with the United States concerned about Indian policies that mandate foreign firms to store more data locally, restrict the way U.S. e-commerce giants operate in the country and impose price caps on medical devices.
The United States does not believe that India is eligible for the grant of a special trade privilege but is renegotiating its terms after revoking the status earlier this year, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross told Reuters on Thursday.
The two countries have been locked in trade disputes for months, with the United States concerned about Indian policies that mandate foreign firms to store more data locally, restrict the way U.S. e-commerce giants operate in the country and impose price caps on medical devices.Ross is expected to meet his Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal on Thursday amid renewed expectations of a trade deal between the two countries.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.