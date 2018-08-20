App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 08:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

US remains top auto component importer from India

Turkey was the second largest auto component importer from India with shipments of about USD 100 million in the first quarter of 2018-19, a year-on-year growth of 28.36 per cent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The US imported USD 290 million worth of auto components from India in April-June, a growth of 23.8 per cent on yearly basis, to retain its position as the top buyer of Indian auto parts, according to an analysis by EEPC.

Bangladesh, Brazil and Germany were the other major importers of Indian auto components with aggregate shipments of USD 80 million, USD 72 million and USD 61 million respectively for the period.

Bangladesh showed the maximum growth of over 53 per cent in auto parts imports during April-June.

"We had seen some concerns amongst the stock investors as regards Indian auto exporters after tariff and counter-tariff issues cropped up among two major economies, but performance of our auto component exporters has been quite good. Close to 24 per cent growth in auto components exports to the US does not reflect any trade war impact," EEPC India Chairman Ravi Sehgal said.

Though low in scale, Indian auto component makers have found an expanding markets in Romania, Japan, Vietnam and Colombia."This shows a quality of enterprise on the part of our exporters," the engineering export organisation' chairman said.

Cumulative engineering exports during the first quarter (April- June) of 2018-19 stood at USD 20.47 billion as against USD 17.65 billion during the same quarter last fiscal, recording 15.96 percent growth year-on-year, EEPC India said.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 08:52 pm

tags #Auto component #Economy #import #US

