you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 07:12 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US private sector adds 102,000 jobs in June: ADP

Private payroll gains in the month earlier were revised up to 41,000 from an originally reported 27,000 increase.

US private employers added 102,000 jobs in June, below economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on July 3.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 140,000 jobs, with estimates ranging from 75,000 to 190,000.

Private payroll gains in the month earlier were revised up to 41,000 from an originally reported 27,000 increase.

The report is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics.

The ADP figures come ahead of the US Labor Department's more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which includes both public and private-sector employment.

Economists polled by Reuters are looking for US private payroll employment to have grown by 153,000 jobs in June, up from 90,000 the month before. Total non-farm employment is expected to have changed by 160,000.

The unemployment rate is forecast to stay steady at the 3.6 percent recorded a month earlier.

 

First Published on Jul 3, 2019 07:10 pm

