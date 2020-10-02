US Pelosi does not expect coronavirus agreement Thursday with Trump administration

Asked if there would be a resolution to her negotiations with the administration on Thursday evening, Pelosi told reporters, "No." She added: Even if we came to some agreement, nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to. It's the language."
Reuters
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she does not expect an agreement on Thursday with the Trump administration on a fresh coronavirus relief package.
Asked if there would be a resolution to her negotiations with the administration on Thursday evening, Pelosi told reporters, "No." She added: Even if we came to some agreement, nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to. It's the language."
First Published on Oct 2, 2020 08:12 pm