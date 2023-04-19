US likely to remain India’s largest trading partner in 2023-24 after supplanting China, experts say

The United States is likely to remain India’s largest trading partner in FY 24 on the back of rising defence equipment sales, having beaten China to the No.1 position last year, experts say.

Bilateral trade between India and the US rose 7.65 percent in FY 23 from a year ago to $128.55 billion. Trade with China was valued at $113.83 billion.

“For defence-related equipment, big-ticket imports, India may depend more on the US than China. With the Covid issue and deliberate policy intervention to reduce dependence on China, the US has emerged as our largest bilateral trade partner,” N R Bhanumurthy, Vice-Chancellor of the Bengaluru-based Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics, told Moneycontrol.

“Capital goods, too, we import from Germany, France and the US. If big-ticket defence imports from the US continue in FY24, then it may continue to be our largest trading partner,” he said.

Post Covid-19, India and other trading partners have diversified imports from China to other sources after experiencing supply disruptions during the pandemic amid security concerns and higher import tariffs. Additionally, India’s relations with China have been fraught with tension over a military standoff on the Line of Actual Control.

Merchandise trade

India's merchandise exports reached $447 billion in 2022-23, with outbound shipments rising on the back of petroleum, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and marine goods.

Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports during 2022-23 was $314.98 billion, compared to $315.43 billion in 2021-22.

Non-petroleum, non-gems and jewellery imports were worth $433.65 billion in 2022-23, compared to $370.79 billion in 2021-22.

“The US has been the biggest trading partner with India as far as engineering goods is concerned and not China. For iron, steel, aluminium, copper engineering goods, it’s always been the US,” Engineering Export Promotion Council of India chairman Arun Kumar Garodia told Moneycontrol.

“The US has imposed Section 232 on imports of steel and aluminium from China. The US has imposed section 301 on China on value-added products and additional duty was imposed. China Plus One strategy is there worldwide and India needs to capitalise on it. That is why we have gone to higher trade with the US. This trend will not only continue but also grow. I don’t think China will be our largest trading partner going ahead, we will increase our exports to the US in a very big way,” Garodia added.

China Plus One

From the US, high-value-added goods, machinery, precision goods, aircraft and helicopters are exported to India, which increases India’s import basket.

“Not only engineering goods, but apparel, textile, chemicals trade from India will grow because of China Plus One policy. It goes in India's favour,” Goradia said.

China Plus One is a strategy to avoid depending only on Chia for imports and diversify trade with other countries, or to channel investments to manufacturing in other economies.

China's share of India's merchandise imports declined to 13.79 percent in 2022-23 from 15.43 percent in 2021-22. Imports of electronic goods from China by India declined around $2 billion in April 2022-February 2023 compared to the same period the previous year.

“China’s share in India’s imports has declined by a sizeable margin. The way electronic exports are increasing from India it will further reduce imports from China. I expect the trade deficit with China will come down drastically. We have to look for value-added exports to China. We are currently a supplier of raw material to China and with demand dipping and prices of commodities dropping, we are seeing a drop in India’s exports to China. For fertiliser, Russia has emerged as a big supplier. The US will continue to be our largest trading partner as much of defence imports is not accounted for in this data because it is not routed through customs but is a government-to-government supply,” Federation of Indian Export Organisations Director General and Chief Executive Officer Ajay Sahai told Moneycontrol.

Under merchandise exports, 17 of 30 key sectors gew during 2022-23 compared to 2021-22. These include oil meals (55.13 percent), electronic goods (50.52 percent), petroleum products (40.1%), tobacco (31.37%), oil seeds (20.1 percent), rice (15.22 percent), cereal preparations and miscellaneous processed items (14.61 percent), coffee (12.29 percent), and fruits and vegetables (11.19 percent)

Under merchandise imports, 6 of the 30 key sectors contracted in 2022-23 compared to 2021-22. These include sulphur and unroasted iron pyrites (-28.86 percent), gold (-24.15 percent), pulses (-12.79 percent), and medicinal and pharmaceutical products (-10.58 percent).

Dependence on China

“China may continue to be India’s biggest source of imports for some time but its share in our total imports will come down drastically. India is making a conscious move by reducing import dependence by increasing domestic production of electrical and electronic goods with Product-Linked Incentive schemes. Imports from China will not come down drastically as import of specialty chemicals may continue for some time,” Sahai said.

Some experts say that with China's economy opening up, it may regain the position of being the largest trading partner with India in FY24.

“2022-23 was not normal. China’s economy was not functioning in a normal manner. Once China gets on steam and with the US economy pulling down simultaneously, I expect this trend is going to get reversed in FY24. India will not be able to move away from China in trade anytime soon because India is dependent on supply of critical intermediaries for consumer products. Decoupling from China is not going to happen anytime soon,” trade expert Biswajit Dhar told Moneycontrol.