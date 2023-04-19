 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US likely to remain India’s largest trading partner in 2023-24 after supplanting China, experts say

Meghna Mittal
Apr 19, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST

Post Covid-19, India and other trading partners have diversified imports from China to other sources after experiencing supply disruptions during the pandemic amid security concerns and higher import tariffs.

Bilateral trade between India and the US rose 7.65 percent in FY 23 from a year ago to $128.55 billion.

The United States is likely to remain India’s largest trading partner in FY 24 on the back of rising defence equipment sales, having beaten China to the No.1 position last year, experts say.

Bilateral trade between India and the US rose 7.65 percent in FY 23 from a year ago to $128.55 billion. Trade with China was valued at $113.83 billion.

“For defence-related equipment, big-ticket imports, India may depend more on the US than China. With the Covid issue and deliberate policy intervention to reduce dependence on China, the US has emerged as our largest bilateral trade partner,” N R Bhanumurthy, Vice-Chancellor of the Bengaluru-based Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics, told Moneycontrol.

“Capital goods, too, we import from Germany, France and the US. If big-ticket defence imports from the US continue in FY24, then it may continue to be our largest trading partner,” he said.