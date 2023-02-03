 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US lawmakers introduce resolution against subsidies on sugar by countries including India

PTI
Feb 03, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

The resolution promotes a sound and fair sugar policy that protects domestic producers against foreign abuses, eliminating America's no-cost sugar policy in exchange for the elimination of all foreign sugar subsidies, a media release said Thursday.

Two US lawmakers have introduced a legislation in the House of Representatives against the subsidies on sugar given by several countries including India, Brazil, Russia, Mexico as well as the European Union.

Such a subsidy, lawmakers Kat Cammack and Dan Kildee, argued harms American farmers and the domestic sugar market.

"Time and again, the survival of American sugar producers is threatened by the unfair practices and dumping of cheap sugar subsidised by foreign countries," Congresswoman Cammack said.