US jobs report may show subtle progress, Euro Zone reels under double-digit inflation

Bloomberg
Nov 27, 2022 / 06:27 AM IST

The income and spending report for the US is forecast to indicate a softening in core inflation for October. While simmering down, the annual pace is still more than twice the central bank’s goal

Payrolls are projected to have risen about 200,000 in November, a second month of decelerating gains in the US. - Bloomberg

The latest reading of the US labour market on Friday is expected to show job growth on more of the downward glide path sought by Federal Reserve policy makers in their fight to beat back inflation.

Payrolls are projected to have risen about 200,000 in November, a second month of decelerating gains. Such growth, while moderating, is nonetheless consistent with solid hiring that will extend the Fed’s rate-hiking campaign into 2023. The report will be the last of its kind before the central bank’s final policy meeting of the year.

Job openings data on Wednesday are seen illustrating a still-healthy appetite for labour.

Later that day, at a Brookings Institution event, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will offer his assessment of the economy as investors seek clues about the peak in the benchmark interest rate.

The jobs report is also forecast to show moderating average hourly earnings growth. The Bloomberg survey median calls for a 4.6 percent annual increase, which would be the smallest since August 2021 and a step in the right direction for Fed policymakers. The unemployment rate probably held at 3.7 percent, just above a five-decade low.