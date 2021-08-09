MARKET NEWS

US job openings hit a record 10.1 million in June

Job openings rose from 9.5 million in May, the Labor Department reported Monday. Employers hired 6.7 million workers in June. The gap between openings and hiring suggests that firms are scrambling to find workers. A record low 1.3 million people were laid off or fired in June.

Associated Press
August 09, 2021 / 07:58 PM IST

US employers posted a record 10.1 million job openings in June, another sign that the job market and economy are bouncing back briskly from last year’s coronavirus shutdowns.


The US economy has rebounded with unexpected strength as the rollout of vaccines allows businesses to reopen or expand hours and encourages cooped-up Americans to get out again and visit restaurants, bars and shops.


Still, the fast-spreading delta variant has cast a shadow over the outlook. Daily cases are averaging more than 100,000, up from fewer than 12,000 in late June but down around 250,000 in early January.


On Friday, the Labor Department reported that the economy generated 943,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 5.4 percent from 5.9 percent in June.

first published: Aug 9, 2021 07:57 pm

